Human Rights Observatory

Baltimore bridge collapse: a bridge engineer explains what happened, and what needs to change

By Colin Caprani, Associate Professor, Civil Engineering, Monash University
When the container ship MV Dali, 300 metres long and massing around 100,000 tonnes, lost power and slammed into one of the support piers of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, the bridge collapsed in moments. Six people are presumed dead, several others injured, and the city and region are expecting a months-long logistical nightmare in the absence of a crucial transport link.


© The Conversation -
