These extraordinary Australian islands are teeming with life – and we must protect them before it’s too late
By Ian Cresswell, Adjunct professor, The University of Western Australia
Andrew J Constable, Adviser, Antarctica and Marine Systems, Science & Policy, University of Tasmania
Keith Reid, Honorary Research Associate, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
In the Southern Ocean about 4,000 kilometres from Perth lies a truly extraordinary place. Known as the Heard Island and McDonald islands, they are among the most remote places on Earth: a haven for marine life amid the vast ocean, virtually undisturbed by human pressures.
But as our report released today reveals, this special place in Australia’s territory is at risk. In particular, climate change is warming the waters around the islands, threatening a host of…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 26, 2024