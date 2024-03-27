Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘Noisy’ autistic brains seem better at certain tasks. Here’s why neuroaffirmative research matters

By Pratik Raul, PhD candidiate, University of Canberra
Jeroen van Boxtel, Associate professor, University of Canberra
Jovana Acevska, Honours Graduate Student, University of Canberra
‘Neural noise’ isn’t the sounds you hear, but rather the variability of responses in your brain. Autistic people are thought to have greater variance that can be a disadvantage or a strength.The Conversation


