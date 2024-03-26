Tolerance.ca
UN report: Credible allegations Ukrainian POWs have been tortured by Russian forces

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) issued a new report on Tuesday, revealing a surge in credible allegations of torture and executions of captured Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) at the hands of Russian forces.


