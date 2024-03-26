Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many drugs are prescribed for conditions they weren’t tested for – here’s what you need to know

By Dipa Kamdar, Teaching Fellow in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
All prescription drugs need a licence from a regulator to treat a specific condition. But licensed drugs can be prescribed for conditions they haven’t been tested for in a clinical trial. This is known as “off-label” prescribing – and it’s very common.

The UK doesn’t have current figures on overall off-label prescribing, but a US study found that one in five prescriptions was off label.

It is important to note that off-label medicine use is not the same as experimental use. Legally, once a medicine has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
