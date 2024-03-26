Tolerance.ca
What is a ‘worm moon’ and does it still mark the start of spring?

By Kevin Richard Butt, Reader in Ecology, University of Central Lancashire
The worm moon has risen. The final full moon of winter in the northern hemisphere appeared on March 25 and owes its name to Native Americans who noted winter’s end by the trails of earthworms it illuminated on the newly thawed soil.

Common names of full moons generally come from seasonal animals, colours or crops: wolf moon, pink moon, harvest moon.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
