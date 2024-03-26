Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ten years since its annexation, Crimea serves as a grim warning to any Ukrainian lands that fall under Russian occupation

By Shane O'Rourke, Senior Lecturer in Modern History, University of York
Basking in his wholly expected re-election victory, Russian president, Vladimir Putin, addressed a large crowd in Moscow’s Red Square on March 18 to mark the 10th anniversary of his country’s annexation of Crimea.

The familiar themes of rectifying a historical injustice, the unbreakable unity of the Russian people and the importance of Crimea to Russian identity were trotted out once again. The crowd duly applauded.

Yet compared to ten years ago, when the whole country appeared to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
