Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extinguishing lights and a great big bang: the ancient sights and sounds of the pre-Easter tenebrae service

By Henry Parkes, Associate Professor, Department of Music, University of Nottingham
Easter is a time of mixed emotions. According to Church of England figures, up to a million people will go to church on Easter Sunday to celebrate the joy and hope of the resurrection of Christ. But in the three days before that, churchgoers in many traditions come face to face with the darkest moments of the Christian story: the betrayal Jesus faced at the hands of Judas…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
