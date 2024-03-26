Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What your sad desk sandwich says about your working habits

By Jennifer Whillans, Lecturer in sociology, University of Bristol
How’s that sandwich? If you’re munching on a supermarket meal deal while reading this, well, I probably am too.

Brits in particular are known for their obsession with sandwiches, which they eat alone while continuing to work. This habit amuses but also disgusts our European counterparts. As one French scholar put it: “A sandwich or salad gulped down in front of a computer screen does not pass as a proper meal.”

Research has shownThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
