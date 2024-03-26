Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We built an AI tool to help set priorities for conservation in Madagascar: what we found

By Daniele Silvestro, Assistant Professor, Department of Biology, University of Fribourg
Artificial Intelligence (AI) – models that process large and diverse datasets and make predictions from them – can have many uses in nature conservation, such as remote monitoring (like the use of camera traps to study animals or plants) or data analysis. Some of these are controversial because AI can be trained to be biased, but others are valuable research tools.

Biologist Daniele Silvestro has developed an AI tool that can help identify conservation and restoration priorities. We asked him…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights expert finds ‘reasonable grounds’ genocide is being committed in Gaza
~ Zulu culture and sexual orientation: South African study reveals the health costs of stigma
~ Exploring the roots of stupidity: first understand the psychology of what lies behind irrational opinions
~ Chinese acquisitions in the Bordeaux vineyards: have their new owners really been neglecting them?
~ N.S. Mass Casualty Commission a year later: What recommendations have been implemented?
~ Accessibility remains an afterthought – how NZ’s digital health tools risk excluding people with disabilities
~ The Marquis de Sade as feminist icon? Angela Carter’s surprising take on a notorious writer
~ Strong, resolute and uncompromising: you should see the intense and beguiling art of Waanyi artist Judy Watson
~ Air quality at many train stations is alarmingly bad. Here’s how to improve it
~ Want to quit vaping? There’s an app for that
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS