Chinese acquisitions in the Bordeaux vineyards: have their new owners really been neglecting them?

By Alexandre Bohas, Professeur d'Affaires internationales, ESSCA School of Management
Pierre-Xavier Meschi, Professeur des Universités en sciences de gestion, Affillié à Skema Business School, IAE Aix-Marseille Graduate School of Management – Aix-Marseille Université
Since 2012, more than 200 acquisitions have been made by Chinese investors in Bordeaux’s prestigious vineyards, mainly from the country’s economic, political and artistic elite. A leading example is Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who bought several châteaux, including Château de Sours in the Entre-Deux-Mers appellation. Actress Zhao…The Conversation


© The Conversation
