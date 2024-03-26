Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Accessibility remains an afterthought – how NZ’s digital health tools risk excluding people with disabilities

By Sally Britnell, Senior Lecturer in Nursing, Auckland University of Technology
Alongside my career path from a PhD in computer science, work as a nurse and ambulance officer and now a university lecturer in nursing, I have become progressively Deafblind.

As a result, I have personal experience navigating New Zealand’s health system, both as an employee and patient living with dual sensory loss.

My experiences provide me with a unique perspective on how important it is to integrate technology well into healthcare practices. Currently, accessibility is often lacking or insufficient, both for staff and patients.

My work




© The Conversation -
