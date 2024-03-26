Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Marquis de Sade as feminist icon? Angela Carter’s surprising take on a notorious writer

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English and Writing, University of Sydney
British writer Angela Carter was a creative trailblazer. And in 1979, she published a book attempting the near impossible, claiming Sade –pornographer and literary bad boy – as a proto-feminist.The Conversation


