Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Air quality at many train stations is alarmingly bad. Here’s how to improve it

By Magnus Moglia, Associate Professor in Systems Science and Sustainable Urbanism, Swinburne University of Technology
Christian A. Nygaard, Professor in Social Economics and Urban Studies, Swinburne University of Technology
Hadi Ghaderi, Associate Professor in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Swinburne University of Technology
Hussein Dia, Professor of Future Urban Mobility, Swinburne University of Technology
Serious air pollution is a common problem in stations around Australia and the world. But solutions already exist, and some can be applied immediately to protect station staff and commuters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
