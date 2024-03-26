Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Want to quit vaping? There’s an app for that

By Fiona McKay, Associate Professor of Health Equity, Deakin University
Matthew Dunn, Senior Lecturer in Public Health, Deakin University
More Australians than ever are vaping, according to recently released data.

The National Drug Strategy Household Survey shows the proportion of Australians aged 14 and over who, in 2022–2023, said they currently vaped was 7%. In 2019 it was just 2.5%. Users…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights expert finds ‘reasonable grounds’ genocide is being committed in Gaza
~ We built an AI tool to help set priorities for conservation in Madagascar: what we found
~ Zulu culture and sexual orientation: South African study reveals the health costs of stigma
~ Exploring the roots of stupidity: first understand the psychology of what lies behind irrational opinions
~ Chinese acquisitions in the Bordeaux vineyards: have their new owners really been neglecting them?
~ N.S. Mass Casualty Commission a year later: What recommendations have been implemented?
~ Accessibility remains an afterthought – how NZ’s digital health tools risk excluding people with disabilities
~ The Marquis de Sade as feminist icon? Angela Carter’s surprising take on a notorious writer
~ Strong, resolute and uncompromising: you should see the intense and beguiling art of Waanyi artist Judy Watson
~ Air quality at many train stations is alarmingly bad. Here’s how to improve it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter