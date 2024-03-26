Politicians may rail against the ‘deep state,’ but research shows federal workers are effective and committed, not subversive
By Jaime Kucinskas, Associate Professor of Sociology, Hamilton College
James L. Perry, Professor of Public and Environmental Affairs Emeritus, Indiana University
Years of research about the people who work in the federal government finds that most of them are devoted civil servants who are committed to civic duty without regard to partisan politics.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 26, 2024