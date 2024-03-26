Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Video games like Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley can inspire players to look after nature

By Elliot Honeybun-Arnolda, Senior Research Associate, Environmental Sciences, University of East Anglia
Lucas Friche, PhD Candidate, Communication Studies, Université de Lorraine
Warning: this article contains spoilers

“Progress! What progress? You’ve removed the river. Destroyed nature. Driven the animals out!” said Snufkin to the park-keeper in Melody of Moominvalley.

The recent release of the video game Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley marks a continued rise in video games engaging with the climate and ecological crises. However, unlike other…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
