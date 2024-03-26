Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Measuring emotional ‘emptiness’ could help manage this potentially life-threatening experience

By Shona Joyce Herron, Senior Clinical Psychologist, UCL
Imagine a hollowness deep in your chest, a vacant space where feelings should be. Imagine being numb and devoid of all emotion, happy or sad – with any sensations simply passing right through you. You are watching the world go by from behind a screen – so disconnected that you feel a million miles away from people you care about the most.

This is how hundreds of people have described the existential feeling of emotional “emptiness”. Perhaps some aspects may feel familiar to you. After all,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The right-wing shock doctrine at the Finnish-Russian border
~ Nigerian bandits strategically target school children for kidnappings – here’s why
~ Helping children eat healthier foods may begin with getting parents to do the same, research suggests
~ How AI and a popular card game can help engineers predict catastrophic failure – by finding the absence of a pattern
~ Politicians may rail against the ‘deep state,’ but research shows federal workers are effective and committed, not subversive
~ Trump-era tax cuts contributed to a decline in higher ed giving, with fewer Americans donating to colleges and universities
~ An annual pilgrimage during Holy Week brings thousands of believers to Santuario de Chimayó in New Mexico, where they pray for healing and protection
~ 3 ways to use the solar eclipse to brighten your child’s knowledge of science
~ Not having job flexibility or security can leave workers feeling depressed, anxious and hopeless
~ Assange wins legal lifeline against extradition to the US – but there’s a sting in the tail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter