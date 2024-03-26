Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Special Rapporteur report on Gaza provides crucial evidence that must spur international action to prevent genocide

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International welcomes the new report by the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, which concludes there are “reasonable grounds to believe the threshold indicating Israel’s commission of genocide is met”.  As the UN Human Rights Council holds a meeting today to discuss the report’s […] The post UN Special Rapporteur report on Gaza provides crucial evidence that must spur international action to prevent genocide appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
