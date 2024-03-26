Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The song about Belarusian migrants, ‘Can I Come with You,’ has become an anthem for homeless animals. Where did it come from?

By Holod Media
The song "Can I Come with You" has gone viral on Russian language TikTok: users of the social network are sharing stories about homeless animals set to the song.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chad as a literary territory: Interview with francophone novelist Nétonon Noël Ndjékéry
~ Under threat: The life of Karakalpak activists in Kazakhstan
~ Teenager with Muslim background saved over 100 people in Moscow concert hall terrorist attack
~ Uber has settled a class action lawsuit for $270 million – what was it accused of?
~ Ben & Jerry’s and why it’s hard for activist brands to stay true to themselves after corporate buyouts
~ Thousands of Irish viewers boycott licence fee after presenter salary scandal – what this says about the future of public broadcasting
~ UK: High Court adjournment of appeal leaves Julian Assange and all media workers in limbo
~ If uni marks are going up, does that mean there’s a problem?
~ The UN Security Council has finally called for a ceasefire in Gaza. But will it have any effect?
~ States agreed to share foundational support costs. So why the backlash against NDIS reforms now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter