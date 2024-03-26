Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uber has settled a class action lawsuit for $270 million – what was it accused of?

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The just-settled lawsuit accused Uber of knowing that its drivers were breaking the law, paying their fines and “greyballing” investigators.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
