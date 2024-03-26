Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands of Irish viewers boycott licence fee after presenter salary scandal – what this says about the future of public broadcasting

By Colleen Murrell, Full Professor in Journalism, Dublin City University
The future of free-to-air publicly funded television is currently under the microscope in Ireland, Great Britain, Australia and Canada. And it seems as though each country is struggling with answers about where funding will come from, whether the public needs it, and if it should survive.

This dilemma has been brought into sharp focus in Ireland because, for the past nine months, a scandal has engulfed the Irish public broadcaster, RTÉ.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
