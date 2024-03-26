Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UN Security Council has finally called for a ceasefire in Gaza. But will it have any effect?

By Marika Sosnowski, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Melbourne
Though the resolution is binding, it is not enforceable under international law. This leaves the work to international negotiators to hammer out the details of an agreement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
