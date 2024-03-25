Most states now have affirmative sexual consent laws, but not enough people know what they mean
By Jonathan Crowe, Head of School and Dean, School of Law and Justice, University of Southern Queensland
Gianni Ribeiro, Lecturer of criminology, University of Southern Queensland
Australian jurisdictions are making strides to ensure consent means an active ‘yes’ rather than the absence of a ‘no’. But without better knowledge of these laws, they risk being just words on paper.
