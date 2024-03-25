Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza conflict: snapshot of a population being starved into submission

By Nnenna Awah, PhD candidate, Department of Food and Nutrition, Sheffield Hallam University
Israel has banned the UN aid-coordinating agency, Unrwa, from accessing the population of northern Gaza where a major famine is now believed to be imminent. The country has accused UNWRA staff of involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack but has provided no evidence this was the case and the agency denies…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nasal rinsing: why flushing the nasal passages with tap water to tackle hayfever could be fatal
~ Vladimir Putin: why it’s time for democracies to denounce Russia’s leader as illegitimate
~ Immaculate: how a nunsploitation film tunes into women’s anger over misogyny and oppression
~ New house prices are rising rapidly despite a flat market – we need to diversify what we build and who builds it
~ Buying affordable ethical chocolate is almost impossible – but some firms are offering the next best thing
~ Digital mindfulness could help reduce the effects of technostress at work
~ Moscow attacks: why the Kremlin may have ignored any terrorist warnings from the CIA
~ How nature can alter our sense of time
~ What we learned from teaching a course on the science of happiness
~ A B.C. class action may prompt Uber and Lyft to ensure accessible services for wheelchair users
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter