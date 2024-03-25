Tolerance.ca
What we learned from teaching a course on the science of happiness

By Sarah Jelbert, Lecturer in Psychology, University of Bristol
Bruce Hood, Professor of Developmental Psychology in Society, University of Bristol
When you deliver a university course that makes students happier, everybody wants to know what the secret is. What are your tips? What are your top ten recommendations? These are the most asked questions, as if there is some quick, surefire path to happiness.

The problem is that there are no life-transforming discoveries, because most of what works has already been talked about. Social connection, mindfulness, gratitude letters, acts of kindness, going for a walk in nature, sleep hygiene, limiting social media use. These are some of the 80 or so psychological…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
