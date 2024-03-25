Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘To truly forget life for a while – a reprieve and a reward’: why Australians love going to the cinema

By Ruari Elkington, Senior Lecturer in Creative Industries & Chief Investigator at QUT Digital Media Research Centre (DMRC), Queensland University of Technology
Australians have had plenty of time in the last 100 years to work out what they value about cinema-going and why it matters. Head to any cinema and catch the Val Morgan advertising in the pre-show. Take a closer look at the date the company was founded. Not 1984, but 1894. That’s more than 125 years of “Making Messages Memorable” on Australian screens.

We have a deep and abiding love for cinema in this country. Over the last century, the experience of going to the movies has both shifted significantly (


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nasal rinsing: why flushing the nasal passages with tap water to tackle hayfever could be fatal
~ Vladimir Putin: why it’s time for democracies to denounce Russia’s leader as illegitimate
~ Immaculate: how a nunsploitation film tunes into women’s anger over misogyny and oppression
~ New house prices are rising rapidly despite a flat market – we need to diversify what we build and who builds it
~ Buying affordable ethical chocolate is almost impossible – but some firms are offering the next best thing
~ Digital mindfulness could help reduce the effects of technostress at work
~ Gaza conflict: snapshot of a population being starved into submission
~ Moscow attacks: why the Kremlin may have ignored any terrorist warnings from the CIA
~ How nature can alter our sense of time
~ What we learned from teaching a course on the science of happiness
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter