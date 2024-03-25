Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
The Body Shop shouldn’t have failed in an age when consumers want activism from their brands. What happened?

By Zoe Lee, Reader (Associate Professor) in Marketing, Cardiff University
Amanda Spry, Senior Lecturer of Marketing, RMIT University
Jessica Vredenburg, Senior Lecturer (Assistant Professor) of Marketing, Auckland University of Technology
The Body Shop once led the world as a sustainable retailer but lost dominance when it failed to respond to growing competition and its customers changing needs.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
