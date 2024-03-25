Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does the destruction of homes in Gaza constitute genocide?

By Priya Gupta, Associate Professor of Law, McGill University
The deep connection of homes in Gaza to Palestinian land, territory and nationhood makes Israel’s destruction of them a genocidal tactic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Argentina: Firearms Resolution Opens Door to Abuse
~ Guyana’s rainforests play a central role in expanded eco-tourism efforts
~ Ghana’s decades-old ambition to build an integrated aluminium industry faces a new hurdle: the clean energy transition
~ Kenya’s greylisting for weak action on money laundering and terrorism financing: what that means and what must happen next
~ South Africans fighting for Israel in Gaza: what does the law say?
~ Senegal: Macky Sall’s reputation is dented, but the former president did a lot at home and abroad
~ What makes voatsiperifery the world’s best pepper
~ Holi: what the clouds of colour in the Hindu festival mean
~ Dating apps: Lack of regulation, oversight and competition affects quality, and millions stand to lose
~ Lear is Not Okay: meta play explores what happens when teenagers rewrite Shakespeare’s tragedy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter