Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’ve been studying congressional emails to constituents for 15 years − and found these 4 trends after scanning 185,222 of them

By Lindsey Cormack, Associate Professor of Political Science, Stevens Institute of Technology
Republicans in Congress use taxpayer-funded email messages to contact constituents more often, and perhaps more effectively, than their Democratic counterparts.

That’s what I’ve found over 15 years of compiling and analyzing the archive that I call DCinbox, a free and open real-time archive of every official e-newsletter sent by sitting members of Congress to their constituents.

To my knowledge, no other institution – not even the Library of Congress – digitally archives…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
