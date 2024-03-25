Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Excessively high rents are a major burden for immigrants in US cities

By Madhuri Sharma, Associate Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
Mikhail Samarin, Lecturer in Geography and Sustainability, University of Tennessee
The US economy relies on immigrants to fill jobs, but many of them are struggling with high rent burdens that make it harder to build productive lives and integrate into their communities.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
