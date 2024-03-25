Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nasal rinsing: why flushing the nasal passages with tap water to tackle hayfever could be a fatal mistake

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Nasal rinsing or irrigation is an increasingly popular technique to manage hayfever and other irritants in the nose. It involves pouring or squirting a solution into the nose to help wash out microbes, mucus and other debris such as dust or allergens.

There are specialised containers called neti pots that are used to pour water into one nostril, allowing it to run out of the other by tilting your head to the side. Water bottles and other specialised sprays pre-filled with saline solution can also be used.

But the practice is not without its risks, not least because if not…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labour’s economic plan is finally taking shape – but will it be enough?
~ Rural schools in South Africa can produce good exam results too: study shows what’s behind one success story
~ Israel’s ‘Iron Wall’: A brief history of the ideology guiding Benjamin Netanyahu
~ I’ve been studying congressional emails to constituents for 15 years − and found these 4 trends after scanning 185,222 of them
~ What is dirt? There’s a whole wriggling world alive in the ground beneath our feet, as a soil scientist explains
~ Gary, Indiana’s lawsuit against gunmakers is shot down by a new law, after surviving 25 years of appeals
~ Excessively high rents are a major burden for immigrants in US cities
~ Amazon, SpaceX and other companies are arguing the government agency that has protected labor rights since 1935 is actually unconstitutional
~ Schools can close summer learning gaps with these 4 strategies
~ How to Have Sex: why using films to teach about consent risks misunderstandings
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter