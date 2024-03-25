Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Justice remains elusive and millions still suffering nine years since armed conflict began

By Amnesty International
Millions of Yemenis continue to endure the long-lasting consequences of the devastating ongoing conflict amid the chronic failure of parties to the conflict to provide justice and redress for victims of crimes under international law and human rights violations, said Amnesty International on the ninth anniversary of the conflict.  The organization renews its call on […] The post Yemen: Justice remains elusive and millions still suffering nine years since armed conflict began  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
