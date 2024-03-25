Alternative proteins are here – the next 30 years could be crucial for NZ’s meat and dairy sectors
By Christopher Rosin, Senior Lecturer in Political Ecology, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Hugh Campbell, Professor of Sociology, Gender Studies and Criminology, University of Otago
NZ’s sheep industry could be one of the biggest losers with the rise of alternative proteins. Once profitable industries will need to be ready to pivot away from animal-based products.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 24, 2024