Industry shutdowns are messy and painful: 4 lessons Australia’s coal sector can learn from car-makers about bowing out
By Vigya Sharma, Senior Research Fellow, Sustainable Minerals Institute, The University of Queensland
Julia Loginova, Research fellow, Sustainable Minerals Institute, The University of Queensland
The closure of Australia’s coal-fired power stations will be challenging. The car industry experience provides lessons on how to protect workers and families.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, March 24, 2024