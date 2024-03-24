Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘The ghost has taken the spirit of the Moon’: how Torres Strait Islanders predict eclipses

By Duane Hamacher, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
David Bosun, Mualgal man, Moa Island, Torres Strait, Indigenous Knowledge
It’s eclipse season. The Sun, Earth and Moon are aligned so it’s possible for the Earth and Moon to cast each other into shadow.

A faint lunar eclipse will occur on March 25, visible at dusk from Australia and eastern Asia, at dawn from western Africa and Europe, and for much of the night from the Americas. Two weeks later, on April 8, a total solar eclipse will sweep across North America.

These events are a good time to think about an infamous incident 520 years ago,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
