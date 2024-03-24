Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We created a VR tool to test brain function. It could one day help diagnose dementia

By Joyce Siette, Research Theme Fellow in Health and Wellbeing, Western Sydney University
Paul Strutt, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Western Sydney University
Current methods of screening for dementia have a range of limitations. Using virtual reality for cognitive screening is still a new area, but it’s showing promise.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
