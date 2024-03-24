Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Addressing deepfake porn doesn’t require new criminal laws, which can restrict sexual fantasy and promote the prison system

By Lara Karaian, Associate Professor, Criminology and Criminal Justice, Carleton University
Deepfake pornography raises questions about consent, sexuality and representation. The issue is more complicated than online misogyny — new criminal laws are not our best response.The Conversation


