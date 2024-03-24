Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Worried about how to support your child’s education? Here are four useful steps you can take

By Benta A. Abuya, Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Parents play a crucial role in supporting their children’s learning. Their involvement lays the foundation for success both inside and outside the classroom. This makes a parent’s consistent support and nurturing important at every stage of formal schooling, and even before that.

The key lies in creating a supportive and encouraging environment at home.

In the school environment, teachers tend to be instructional leaders. This means they often focus on the classroom process of teaching and learning. Together, however, parents and teachers can help boost a child’s learning…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
