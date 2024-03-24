Tasmanians have voted in a hung parliament, but neither major party is backing down from taking the reins
By Robert Hortle, Research Fellow, Tasmanian Policy Exchange, University of Tasmania
Richard Eccleston, Professor of Political Science; Director, Tasmanian Policy Exchange, University of Tasmania
Despite a swing against it, the Liberal party has likely won the most seats, but will fall short of a majority. While the vote counting will continue, the political fight is now to form government.
- Saturday, March 23, 2024