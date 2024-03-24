Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why would Islamic State attack Russia and what does this mean for the terrorism threat globally?

By Greg Barton, Chair in Global Islamic Politics, Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation; Scholar -In-Residence Asia Society Australia, Deakin University
After five years of operating mostly in western Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Islamist terror groups are again growing in strength in the West.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tasmanians have voted in a hung parliament. What now?
~ Tasmanians have voted in a hung parliament, but neither major party is backing down from taking the reins
~ Kate Middleton is having ‘preventive chemotherapy’ for cancer. What does this mean?
~ Princess of Wales and King Charles: one in two people develop cancer during their lives – the diseases and treatments explained
~ Liberals will win most seats in Tasmanian election, but be short of a majority
~ How Tanzanian artists are leading the musical renaissance in Africa
~ 22 years of justice denied
~ US calls for UN vote on immediate ceasefire in Gaza – what this shift says about America’s relationship with Israel
~ World News in Brief: Sex trafficking and child recruitment in Sudan, new mass grave in Libya, children at risk in DR Congo
~ ‘Game changer': A Kenyan radio station is reviving a dying Indigenous language
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter