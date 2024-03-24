Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kate Middleton is having ‘preventive chemotherapy’ for cancer. What does this mean?

By Ian Olver, Adjunct Professsor, School of Psychology, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Adelaide
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is undergoing treatment for cancer. In a video thanking followers for their messages of support after her major abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales explained, “tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” she said in the two-minute video.



No further details have been released about the Princess of Wales’ treatment.

But many have been asking what preventive…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tasmanians have voted in a hung parliament. What now?
~ Tasmanians have voted in a hung parliament, but neither major party is backing down from taking the reins
~ Why would Islamic State attack Russia and what does this mean for the terrorism threat globally?
~ Princess of Wales and King Charles: one in two people develop cancer during their lives – the diseases and treatments explained
~ Liberals will win most seats in Tasmanian election, but be short of a majority
~ How Tanzanian artists are leading the musical renaissance in Africa
~ 22 years of justice denied
~ US calls for UN vote on immediate ceasefire in Gaza – what this shift says about America’s relationship with Israel
~ World News in Brief: Sex trafficking and child recruitment in Sudan, new mass grave in Libya, children at risk in DR Congo
~ ‘Game changer': A Kenyan radio station is reviving a dying Indigenous language
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter