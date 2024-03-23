Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Tanzanian artists are leading the musical renaissance in Africa

By Richard Wanjohi
While digital platforms have helped grow the market and reach of music for African and in particular Tanzanian music, there are genuine concerns about monetization and loyalties.


