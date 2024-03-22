Tolerance.ca
22 years of justice denied

By Amnesty International
By Elizabeth Haight   The Guantanamo Bay detention center has been open for 22 years as of 11 January 2024. First opened in 2002, Guantanamo continues to uphold a legacy of torture, indefinite detention, Islamophobia, and injustice. Detainees in Guantanamo are held without charges or fair trials, violating the US Constitution and depriving them of their […] The post 22 years of justice denied appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


