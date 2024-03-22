Tolerance.ca
‘Game changer': A Kenyan radio station is reviving a dying Indigenous language

By Minority Africa
The radio station, Sogoot, which in the Indigenous language Ogiek means 'leaves,' broadcasts in Ogiek from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily, educating and giving direction to thousands in its community.


© Global Voices -
