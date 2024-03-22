Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Water allergy: a debilitating but thankfully rare condition

By Samuel J. White, Senior Lecturer in Genetic Immunology, Nottingham Trent University
Philippe B. Wilson, Professor of One Health, Nottingham Trent University
In the realm of medical anomalies, few conditions captivate curiosity and concern quite like aquagenic urticaria, commonly known as “water allergy”.

This rare affliction transforms the seemingly innocuous act of water contact into a tormenting ordeal, afflicting people such as 22-year-old Loren…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
