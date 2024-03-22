Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

My search for the mysterious missing secretary who shaped chatbot history

By Rebecca Roach, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Literature, University of Birmingham
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Distinctive Collections archive is quiet while the blizzard blows outside. Silence seems to be accumulating with the falling snow. I am the only researcher in the archive, but there is a voice that I am straining to hear.

I am searching for someone – let’s call her the missing secretary. She played a crucial role in the history of computing, but she has never been named. I’m at MIT as part of my research into the history of talking machines. You might know them as “chatbots” – computer programmes and interfaces that use dialogue as the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Sex trafficking and child recruitment in Sudan, new mass grave in Libya, children at risk in DR Congo
~ ‘Game changer': A Kenyan radio station is reviving a dying Indigenous language
~ Hundreds of Nigerian children are being kidnapped – the government must change its security strategy
~ Bird flu: what is it, how does it spread and how can we protect ourselves from it?
~ Your brain can reveal if you’re rightwing – plus three other things it tells us about your politics
~ Water allergy: a debilitating but thankfully rare condition
~ Food prices will climb everywhere as temperatures rise due to climate change – new research
~ What Ireland’s smoking ban 20 years ago can teach us about big changes to human behaviour
~ Industrialisation is still vital to economic development but some countries are struggling to reap its benefits
~ Alien invasions, a lesbian road movie and tropical architecture – the best things to watch and do this week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter