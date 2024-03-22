Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Medical science has made great strides in fighting TB, but reducing poverty is the best way to end this disease

By Tom Nyirenda, Extraordinary Senior Lecture in the Department of Global Health, Stellenbosch University
Every year, 10 million people fall ill with tuberculosis. Even though the disease is both preventable and curable, it kills 1.5 million people each year, making it the world’s deadliest infectious disease. Over 25% of these deaths occur in African countries. The World Health Organization has developed a strategy to reduce TB deaths by 95% by 2035. It’s a monumental task. But, global health and infectious…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Sex trafficking and child recruitment in Sudan, new mass grave in Libya, children at risk in DR Congo
~ ‘Game changer': A Kenyan radio station is reviving a dying Indigenous language
~ Hundreds of Nigerian children are being kidnapped – the government must change its security strategy
~ Bird flu: what is it, how does it spread and how can we protect ourselves from it?
~ Your brain can reveal if you’re rightwing – plus three other things it tells us about your politics
~ Water allergy: a debilitating but thankfully rare condition
~ Food prices will climb everywhere as temperatures rise due to climate change – new research
~ What Ireland’s smoking ban 20 years ago can teach us about big changes to human behaviour
~ Industrialisation is still vital to economic development but some countries are struggling to reap its benefits
~ My search for the mysterious missing secretary who shaped chatbot history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS