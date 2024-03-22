Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Stellar murder: when stars destroy and eat their own planets

By Or Graur, Associate Professor of Astrophysics, University of Portsmouth
Our Sun is both our best friend and our worst enemy. On the one hand, we owe our very existence to our star. Earth and the other planets in the Solar System formed out of the same cloud of gas and dust as the Sun.

And without its light, there could be no life on this planet. On the other hand, there will come a day when the Sun ends all life on Earth and, eventually, destroys Earth itself.

The risks that stars can pose to their planets are highlighted by a new study published in Nature. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Sex trafficking and child recruitment in Sudan, new mass grave in Libya, children at risk in DR Congo
~ ‘Game changer': A Kenyan radio station is reviving a dying Indigenous language
~ Hundreds of Nigerian children are being kidnapped – the government must change its security strategy
~ Bird flu: what is it, how does it spread and how can we protect ourselves from it?
~ Your brain can reveal if you’re rightwing – plus three other things it tells us about your politics
~ Water allergy: a debilitating but thankfully rare condition
~ Food prices will climb everywhere as temperatures rise due to climate change – new research
~ What Ireland’s smoking ban 20 years ago can teach us about big changes to human behaviour
~ Industrialisation is still vital to economic development but some countries are struggling to reap its benefits
~ My search for the mysterious missing secretary who shaped chatbot history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter