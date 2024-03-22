Tolerance.ca
Positive outlook, with a dash of humour: Wang Yi’s visit sets the tone for a real diplomatic reboot

By James Laurenceson, Director and Professor, Australia-China Relations Institute (ACRI), University of Technology Sydney
Differences between Australia and China will remain, but both foreign ministers this week stressed the need to manage them better to avoid another diplomatic freeze.The Conversation


© The Conversation
